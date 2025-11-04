article

The Brief Texas voters passed a constitutional amendment to block new taxes on stock trading. The vote comes as Texas gets set to open the Texas Stock Exchange.



Texas voters passed a constitutional amendment that would block new taxes on stock trading and taxing those operating or working in the securities market.

Voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide on 17 constitutional amendments, or statewide propositions.

House Joint Resolution 4 prevents the state from creating new taxes on securities transactions, such as stock trading. The amendment also prevents new taxes on those working in or operating securities markets.

The resolution came in response to other states suggesting similar taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the bill's analysis. Those measures eventually failed.

The bill also comes as Texas gets ready to open the Texas Stock Exchange.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment prohibiting the legislature from enacting a law imposing an occupation tax on certain entities that enter into transactions conveying securities or imposing a tax on certain securities transactions."

Live results: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

See live election results as they come in below.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.