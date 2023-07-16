Winners & Losers as Texas moves forward on record setting property tax reductions - What's Your Point?

Expand / Collapse search

HOUSTON - Houston State Representative Gene Wu expressing extreme disappointment - that millions of Texans who rent their dwellings - will not receive a single cent of direct benefit from the state's multi-billion dollar tax relief plan.
State Representative Gina Hinojosa cited Texas teachers as another critical constituency yet to benefit from a historic budget surplus.
Republican leaders have asked for patience - suggesting billions already built into the budget will be distributed when lawmakers return for yet another special session in the fall.

Democrats fear that money will come with heavy strings attached - as in acquiescence to the governor's "school choice" initiative, What's Your Point?

