Three out of four Texans believe abortion should be allowed in some form - What's Your Point?

. . . Extremists lawmakers in Texas and many other states are making it even harder, creating a crisis that is an affront to our values and undermines our ability to make our own decisions about our lives. — U.S. Representative Lizzie Fletcher, (D) Houston

Better than three out of four Texans believe abortion should be allowed in our state, in some form.

Only 15% of Texans contend the procedure should "never" be permitted.

Those numbers seem deeply disconnected from the current reality of a "complete and undeniable ban" engineered by the hard right of the Republican Party and the officeholders they control.



In the weeks since the Supreme Court struck down "reproductive freedom", Democrats have used the Dobbs decision as a "rallying cry" to energize their campaigns and recruit latent support from those infuriated by the elimination of a right, many viewed, as fundamental.

Texans split over state's law banning most abortions

U.S. Supreme Court rules there's no right to abortion



