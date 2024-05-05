Results from the May Harris County local election

Time to preach.

There was a special election Saturday that most of you didn't bother to participate in.

Overall, the turn-out - to select members of the Harris County Appraisal Dstrict board was abysmal. No more than 2% of registerd voters in Harris County bothered, still there were winners and 2 of the 3 seats will move to a June runoff when I predict an even lower voter turnout.

In the Special Election for the unexpired term for Texas Senate District 15 - a seat vacated when John Whitmire became Houston's mayor, emergency room nurse Molly Cook wins the senate seat until the end of the year.

Cook will face Johnson again on the ballot at the end of May when the Democratic primary runoff will be held.

