Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
13
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:01 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from SAT 11:55 AM CDT until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 1:05 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
until TUE 12:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Watch
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:33 PM CDT until SUN 7:30 PM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Results from the May Harris County local election

By
Published  May 5, 2024 4:59pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON -  Time to preach.

 There was a special election Saturday that most of you didn't bother to participate in.

 Overall, the turn-out - to select members of the Harris County Appraisal Dstrict board was abysmal. No more than 2% of registerd voters in Harris County bothered, still there were winners and 2 of the 3 seats will move to a June runoff when I predict an even lower voter turnout.

Results are in HCAD Director election

2 of the 3 Harris County Appraisal District Director seats will be settled in a June runoff election..Greg Groogan and the panel discuss the record low turnout for the May local election and the election results for the HCAD Directors and the Special election for the unexpired term of Texas Senate District 15, vacated by John Whitmire when he became Houston's mayor.

In the Special Election for the unexpired term for Texas Senate District 15 - a seat vacated when John Whitmire became Houston's mayor, emergency room nurse Molly Cook wins the senate seat until the end of the year.

Cook will face Johnson again on the ballot at the end of May when the Democratic primary runoff will be held.

We profiled the 2 candidates before the election watch here