Meet the candidates for Texas Senate District 15

When John Whitmire left his role as Dean of the Texas Senate to become mayor of Houston....his seat representing District 15 was left vacant.

Two prominent Democrats - veteran organizer Molly Cook, and State Representative Jarvis Johnson have emerged from the field as likely successors.

Cook and Johnson are in a runoff for the Texas Primary election which will be held at the end of May to determine who will be on the general ballot in November.

Until then, Governor Abbott called for a special election on May 6th to determine who will temporarily fill Whitmire's seat.

With early voting underway in the special election - we thought it was high time you heard from both of them.

May 4 Election Information

For more information on the candidates visit their websites Molly Cook Campaign Jarvis Johnson Campaign