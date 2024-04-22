Early voting is now underway across Texas for the upcoming May 4 elections.

The ballot includes elections for bonds, appraisal district board of directors and other local positions like school board members.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Residents who live in State Senate District 15 will also vote to fill the seat left vacant when John Whitmire was elected mayor of Houston.

Early voting runs from April 22 to April 30. Election Day is May 4, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Am I registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Texas Secretary of State website, here.

To check your voter registration status, you will need to provide your date of birth and one of the following:

- Your name and county

- Your Voter Unique Identifier

- Your Texas Driver’s License number

The website can also provide you with other helpful information like your polling locations and sample ballots.

Early voting locations in Southeast Texas

Registered voters have to vote in the county they reside in. Find your county's voting locations with the links below.

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Colorado County | Fort Bend County | Grimes County | Galveston County | Harris County | Jackson County | Liberty County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Polk County | San Jacinto County | Waller County | Washington County | Walker County | Wharton County

Sample ballots: What's on the May 4 ballot?

Austin County | Brazoria County | Chambers County | Colorado County | Fort Bend County | Grimes County | Galveston County | Harris County | Jackson County | Liberty County | Matagorda County | Montgomery County | Polk County | San Jacinto County | Waller County | Washington County | Walker County | Wharton County