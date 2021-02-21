Regulating the Texas power grid - What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

How much is "too much" when it comes to de-regulation, and future reliance on renewables over fossil fuel?

No one craves a repeat of the "winter nightmare" millions in the state of Texas just endured.

President Biden signs major disaster declaration

Greg Groogan asks this week’s panel, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, columnist and Houston businessman, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Tomaro Bell, Super neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio: What's the answer - "re-regulation" of the Texas grid with mandatory, "no-debate" reliability rules for those who generate power?

And also how big a role should weather-vulnerable wind and solar actually play in a state with 25%of America's natural gas?

