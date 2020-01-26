Expand / Collapse search

Plant explosion triggers discussion about Houston's lack of zoning laws - what's your point?

Plant explosion triggers conversation about zoning issues.

The What's Your Point panel talks about Houston's lack of zoning laws in the wake of a plant explosion.

HOUSTON - This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant;; Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Craig Jackson, Professor, TSU Thurgood Marshall School of Law join What's Your Point host Greg Groogan in a discussion about Houston's lack of zoning laws.

HOUSTON (AP) - Two people were killed after a massive explosion at a Houston industrial company. The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries. Another 20 people were injured. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities don't believe Friday morning's explosion was intentional though a criminal investigation is underway.