Plant explosion triggers discussion about Houston's lack of zoning laws - what's your point?

HOUSTON (AP) - Two people were killed after a massive explosion at a Houston industrial company. The explosion happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries. Another 20 people were injured. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities don't believe Friday morning's explosion was intentional though a criminal investigation is underway.