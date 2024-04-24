Harris County Missing Person: Authorities locate missing 13-year-old

UPDATE: The Hedwig Village Police Department just reported that they've located 13-year-old Dionne Torres.

The Hedwig Village Police Department needs your help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Dionne Torres, who was last seen near the Spring Branch Middle School football field after school on Wednesday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Officials said he is 5' tall, 110 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red jacket and black shorts.

If you have any information, contact the Hedwig Village Police Department at (713) 461-4797.