Harris Co. moves to orange threat level as Delta variant cases rise- What's Your Point?

"By now anyone who is unvaccinated and has been lucky enough to escape COVID-19, your luck is about to run-out, that's how transmissible this virus is." — Dr. Peter Hotez, Baylore College of Medicine

The covid-19 "threat level" in Harris County has been elevated to orange, the second-highest level. Orange Level 2 means there is significant uncontrolled community transmission.

While you may or may not agree with the well-documented "hyper-caution" of Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo during this pandemic the hard numbers are pretty undeniable.

Largely due to the extraordinarily fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus, our community's positivity rate has been doubling every, 17 days.

Across Texas, the number of cases has increased 130 percent in less than a month, and here's the key - nearly every person sickened by the new strain is unvaccinated....which means more than half of Harris county's population is still at very high risk.

"We need people to recognize they are moving from the point of hesitancy to the point of enabling this virus and enabling these hospitalizations and enabling these deaths" — Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

In the face of this new threat, this "fourth wave" of infections - a full 56 percent of Harris County residents have so far chosen to remain unvaccinated.

Over the past 72 hours - we've been asking you to share some of your reasons why?

