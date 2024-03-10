As in every bitter civil war - the Republican Primary battle on Super Tuesday left the Texas political landscape littered with casualties - both dead and wounded, so to speak.

Topping the list - Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan, who has been forced into a run-off. He may very well lose against challenger David Covey -who drew endorsements from Ken Paxton, Dan Patrick, and Donald Trump.

As we've reported, Phelan was targeted as retribution for presiding over the Attorney General's impeachment, appointing some Democratic committee chairs and blocking some initiatives pushed by the more conservative Senate.

Also, among the casualties Tuesday - Republican House members who joined with Democrats to block "school choice".

It now appears Governor Abbott managed to take a sufficient number of political scalps to push through his voucher plan when the legislature re-convenes.