FBI foils plot to kidnap Michigan governor - What's Your Point?

The "Wolverine Watchmen" made headlines this week when the FBI thwarted a plan to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen people were arrested, six direct conspirators and seven associates of the self-styled "militia" cell.

Visibly shaken, Whitmer called President Trump "complicit" in the alleged plot - citing his recent call to a known- hate group to "stand back and stand by". A frequent critic of Whitmer, President Trump tweeted in April “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

This week's panel discusses the impact of the President's words in public and social media.