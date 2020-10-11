Expand / Collapse search

FBI foils plot to kidnap Michigan governor - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

FBI foils plot to overthrown Michigan government

The WYP panel talks about the news that the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap the Michigan governor as part of a plan to overthrow the Michigan government.

HOUSTON - The  "Wolverine Watchmen"  made headlines this week when the FBI thwarted a plan to kidnap Michigan's Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Thirteen people were arrested, six direct conspirators and seven associates of the self-styled "militia" cell.

Visibly shaken, Whitmer called President Trump "complicit" in the alleged plot - citing his recent call to a known- hate group to "stand back and stand by".  A frequent critic of Whitmer, President Trump tweeted in April “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

This week's panel discusses the impact of the President's words in public and social media.

 