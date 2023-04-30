Biden & Trump dealing with allegations and investigations will it effect votes for either candidate?

During a week when the incumbent president made official his intention to seek re-election...one has to wonder whether the biggest impediment to winning another four years in office is "less" Joe Biden’s advanced age and fairly evident frailty......and "more" the sordid, potentially illegal influence peddling and tax evasion allegations against his troubled son, Hunter.

A recent Rasmussen poll found nearly 70 percent of Americans consider the scandal "serious" - and four out of ten surveyed think the fallout could actually lead to Biden’s impeachment.

All of this happening as House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer reports a dozen members of the Biden family receiving funds from Chinese entities....and federal prosecutors apparently preparing to formally charge the president's son with at least one felony.