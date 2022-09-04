Anti-Texas billboard in California sparks comments- What's Your Point?

"Disrespectful"....at the very least.

"Outright despicable" is more on target, in my opinion.

These billboards in San Francisco urging Californians not to move to Texas - with the message "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde."



Other than shamelessly attempting to exploit the murder of 19 children and two teachers for economic gain - the billboard's sponsor neglects to report California has experienced more than 400 mass shootings in the last decade.



All of this comes as Uvalde's school board this week officially fired the district's top cop, Pete Arrendondo as a result of his botched leadership during the attack at Robb Elementary.

