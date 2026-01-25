What is thunder sleet? ‘Rare occurrence’ reported near Bryan-College Station

The Brief Thunder sleet was reported near Bryan-College Station on Sunday morning. The NWS called it a "rare occurrence." Here's what it means.



The National Weather Service reported a "rare occurrence" early Sunday morning as a band of thunder sleet moved through the Bryan-College Station area.

So, what is thunder sleet?

Thunder sleet explained

Well, 99.9% of the time, thunderstorms produce regular liquid rain. Even though the inside of the clouds contain ice, it all melts as it falls, and you get lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

The purple area between Hempstead and Brenham is the combination of lightning and frozen rain drops.

When the temperature is near or below freezing, most of the time the precipitation is not the "convective" variety. That means that snow and sleet usually do not fall out of cumulonimbus/tall and vigorous clouds.

Sunday morning is a rare event: It's just cold enough that rain is freezing beneath the thunderstorms, so we have thunder sleet.

Parts of north and central Texas have had the even more rare "thundersnow", but it doesn't look like the Houston area will be cold enough for that this time.

Houston winter storm forecast

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday, which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads and major airport delays and cancellations should be expected. Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.

Finally, wind chills are forecast to be dangerously low, potentially dropping into the single digits to teens on Sunday and early Monday. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Houston school closures

Several Houston-area school districts have opted to stay closed on Monday. The list includes Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and many more.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.