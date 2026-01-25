The Brief Roads could become icy in Houston amid a winter storm Sunday. Officials warn Texans to approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. We have a list of road conditions in Houston and across the state.



A winter storm brings the potential for icy roads in the Houston area on Sunday.

Here's how to check road conditions before leaving home.

Houston icy roads

Big picture view:

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday, which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads and major airport delays and cancellations should be expected. Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.

Houston TranStar is reporting the following icy roadway locations:

TxDOT Texas road conditions map

The Texas Department of Transportation has a map that shows icy road locations and other hazards.

Real-time road tracking resources

What you can do:

Monitor local weather broadcasts and check the latest conditions from the National Weather Service before hitting the road. To monitor real-time road conditions in your area, visit Drive Texas or check specific traffic updates for Houston (or via Houston TranStar), or call (800) 452-9292.

If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Safety officials tell Texans to be aware and approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stoplight is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Safety officials ask Texans to keep a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Dig deeper:

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Several Houston-area school districts have opted to stay closed on Monday. The list includes Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and many more.

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.