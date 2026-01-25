The Brief A winter storm will drop temperatures below freezing in Houston on Sunday. Watch for icy road conditions, and make sure you are protecting the 4 Ps from the cold. We are bringing live updates in the livestream player above.



Houston is under a winter storm warning Sunday as an arctic blast brings the potential for icy roads and dangerous cold.

We are tracking the latest forecast updates, impacts, icy road conditions and what public officials are saying.

Watch live:

FOX 26 will bring you the latest updates on the winter storm, what you need to do to prepare and how local and state officials are getting ready. Watch in the live player above or on the free FOX Local app for your smart TV and phone.

Submit your photos and videos:

How does it look where you are? Submit your photos and video here.

LIVE UPDATES: Houston winter storm

3:30 a.m. Track icy road conditions

Some closures have been reported due to icy road conditions in Houston. Click here for the full list and map.

1:15 a.m. Thunder sleet in College Station

The National Weather Service reported a "rare occurrence" of thunder sleet moving through the Bryan and College Station area very early Sunday morning.

12 a.m.: Ice threat and dangerous cold

Several types of winter weather alerts have been issued across Southeast Texas as of Jan. 24, 2026. (FOX 26 Houston)

The biggest concern will be the overlap of moisture and sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday, which may lead to freezing rain and sleet, especially on elevated roadways, bridges, and overpasses.

Hazardous travel conditions are possible on roads and major airport delays and cancellations should be expected. Ice accumulations of a few tenths of an inch can make roads slick, and local power outages are possible where ice burdens trees and lines. If accumulations are lower, an icy glaze would be the main issue.

Finally, wind chills are forecast to be dangerously low, potentially dropping into the single digits to teens on Sunday and early Monday. This kind of cold can cause hypothermia quickly and may rupture water pipes if not protected.

:

Winter storm warning: Much of Southeast Texas, including Houston, is under a winter storm warning until Sunday evening.

Have a way to get updates

Watch live coverage on your phone

With severe winter weather on the way this weekend, you should have a way to get important updates if the power goes out.

The FOX LOCAL app will allow you to stay up to date with livestreams, the latest forecasts, news stories and weather alerts in real time, all from your mobile phone or tablet.

Get county emergency alerts

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.

Houston school closures

Several Houston-area school districts have opted to stay closed on Monday. The list includes Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and many more.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.