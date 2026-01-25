A winter storm is bringing sleet and icy conditions to the Houston area on Sunday.

Here are photos and videos from around Southeast Texas.

Conroe

Jack Revnew took this video of sleet falling near Conroe on Sunday morning.

Hempstead

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hempstead, Texas (Credit: Tracy White)

Tracy White sent us these photos of icy conditions in Hempstead.

New Caney

Image 1 of 3 ▼ New Caney (Photo: Jay Gutierrez)

Jay Gutierrez sent us these photos from New Caney.

Houston school closures

Several Houston-area school districts have opted to stay closed on Monday. The list includes Houston ISD, Spring ISD, Aldine ISD, Katy ISD, Cy-Fair ISD and many more.

Track icy road conditions

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

How to check, report power outages

Eyes are on the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the state's power grid ahead of this weekend's winter storm. ERCOT said earlier this week that it expects ample supply to meet power demands this winter.

Locally, CenterPoint Energy and Entergy Texas have both said that they have made preparations ahead of the winter storm and have resources in place to respond to potential restoration efforts.

Shelters and warming centers

If you need a place to warm up, city and county officials will open warming centers once the temperatures drop.

Protect the 4 Ps

As the winter storm bears down on Houston, it’s important to protect the four P’s: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People.

Make sure you have enough food, water and medication in case you can’t leave your home for a few days.

Also, make sure you are heating your home safely and not creating a fire or carbon monoxide danger.