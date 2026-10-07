Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become Atlantic’s first hurricane of 2026
HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Gulf and is on track to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season this year.
What we know:
Isaias is located in the southern Gulf, near the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for the storm to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast later this week.
(FOX Weather)
According to the NHC, Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday. That would be the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season.
If that happens, it would mark the latest first Atlantic hurricane to have formed on record. The previous record was Sept. 11.
(FOX Weather)
What does Isaias mean for Texas?
Tropical Storm Isaias is not forecast to be a big problem for Texas. However, anytime there is a tropical system in the Gulf, it is worth watching closely.
It doesn’t take a landfalling tropical system to cause problems for coastal Texas. With a system in the Gulf, rip currents and coastal flooding can become problems in addition to the heavy rain and gusty winds that they can bring.
(FOX Weather)
Local perspective:
The National Weather Service has issued small craft advisories along the Texas coast because of rough seas expected as Isaias churns nearby.
Parts of the Texas coast will also see enhanced rainfall chances this weekend as the system moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, but the amounts look manageable at this time.
The Source: Information in this story came from the National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service and FOX Weather.