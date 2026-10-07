Tropical Storm Isaias forecast to become Atlantic’s first hurricane of 2026

The Brief Tropical Depression 9 has strengthened enough to become Tropical Storm Isaias. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for Isaias to strengthen into a hurricane. It would be the first hurricane in the Atlantic during the 2026 season.



Tropical Storm Isaias has formed in the Gulf and is on track to become the first hurricane of the Atlantic season this year.

What we know:

Isaias is located in the southern Gulf, near the Bay of Campeche. The National Hurricane Center forecast calls for the storm to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast later this week.

The position of Isaias.

(FOX Weather)



According to the NHC, Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane by Thursday. That would be the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic season.

If that happens, it would mark the latest first Atlantic hurricane to have formed on record. The previous record was Sept. 11.

The forecast track for Isaias.

(FOX Weather)



What does Isaias mean for Texas?

Tropical Storm Isaias is not forecast to be a big problem for Texas. However, anytime there is a tropical system in the Gulf, it is worth watching closely.

It doesn’t take a landfalling tropical system to cause problems for coastal Texas. With a system in the Gulf, rip currents and coastal flooding can become problems in addition to the heavy rain and gusty winds that they can bring.

The setup for Isaias.

(FOX Weather)



Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has issued small craft advisories along the Texas coast because of rough seas expected as Isaias churns nearby.

Parts of the Texas coast will also see enhanced rainfall chances this weekend as the system moves toward the northern Gulf Coast, but the amounts look manageable at this time.