The Brief Tropical Storm Andrea formed in the Atlantic Ocean. It is not expected to have any impact on the U.S. It will begin to weaken on Tuesday night.



Tropical Storm Andrea, the first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed. It will have no effect on the U.S.

Tropical Storm Andrea forms in central Atlantic

On Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center said Andrea had formed in the central Atlantic Ocean, about 1,205 miles west of The Azores.

It was moving east-northeast, away from the U.S., and is expected to begin to weaken by Tuesday night. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, but it is expected to dissipate by Wednesday night.

Even though Andrea will have no effect on us, it is an important reminder that hurricane season is underway. It’s important to have an emergency kit ready to go.

