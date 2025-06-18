How to make a hurricane emergency kit for $100

The Brief The Top 5 essentials for an emergency kit are: food, water, light, a cell phone charger/power source, and a first aid kit. Each family member should have one gallon of water per day. Plan for a variety of non-perishable foods, as well as some perishables that last several days in the heat.



Now that we're in hurricane season, Meteorologist John Dawson and I have teamed up again to help you assemble an emergency kit for just $100.

This plan will feed a family of four for three days and provide essential power during an outage.

What are the essentials?

As JD always mentions in his Hurricane Gear Tests, every emergency kit should have at least the five essentials:

food

water

a light source

power/cell phone charger

first aid kit

Which foods should be included?

Real Simple magazine publishes a great article each year on the importance of nutrition to stay healthy, and which foods to gather for a potential power outage. We based our shopping on that list, which includes:

peanut butter

whole wheat crackers

nuts

trail mix

cereal

granola bars, power bars

dried fruits, apricots, raisins

canned tuna, salmon, chicken, turkey

canned vegetables, green beans, carrots, peas

canned beans

canned soups, chili

dry pasta, pasta sauce

quinoa, brown rice

bottled water

sports drinks with electrolytes

powdered milk

sugar, salt, pepper

multivitamins

Real Simple also includes some perishable foods that will last a few days in warm temperatures, which you can purchase in the day or two before a storm is expected to hit. They include:

apples

citrus fruits, oranges, grapefruit

avacados

tomatoes

potatoes, sweet potatoes, yams

hard, packaged sausages

whole grain bread, tortillas

Emergency kits should also contain a gallon of water per person per day. For our family of four, that means 12 gallons for three days.

Other essentials on a budget

We spent about $75 on food and water for three days.

We found low-cost light sources, such as kits that have several small, battery-powered lanterns and flashlights for $10 to $13.

If you have a cell phone charger for your car, you can charge your cell phone and electronic devices using that. You can buy a cell phone charger/power source for about $6 to $12.

And we found first aid kits starting as low as $7.

That totals about $100. Remember you can eat the food at the end of the season so you can put it to good use. And you can plan on adding items each year, such as a propane camping stove or outdoor grill for cooking.