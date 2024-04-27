Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say 10 tornadoes touched down in Friday's severe storms in North and Central Texas.

Four tornadoes were confirmed in Navarro County: two EF-1s max winds of 110 mph near Navarro Mills Lake tracking northeast to Emhouse and two EF-0s, with one northwest of Frost.

Two tornadoes were near China Springs, in McLennan Co. and Hill County. One was a brief EF-0 and the other was an EF-1.

There was also an EF-2 near West, Texas near the McLennan-Hill County line.

An EF-2 was detected north of Tours and an EF-0 was spotted northwest of Tours.

Nearly 100 tornado warnings were issued across the country on Friday, making it the most active tornado day of 2024.

Featured article

The National Weather Service office in Omaha issued 48 of those tornado warnings, the most they have ever issued in a single day, FOX Weather reported.

There is a chance North Texas could see more severe weather, including tornadoes, on Saturday and into Sunday morning.