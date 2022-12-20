Preparing your vehicle for the winter freeze, what you need to know

As we prepare for that winter freeze, an important reminder about the strain on everything from your tires to your car battery.

STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday

If you're not prepared it could even impact your engine and leave you with an expensive bill.

"Everybody thinks about it after the fact," said Robert Sanchez who runs the River Oaks Firestone location.

Auto shops are already preparing for an influx of people who didn't winterize their cars.

So, what can you do to make sure your vehicle is good to go? Step one, get your tires checked, and if your pressure is low fill them up because your air pressure will drop.

"Expect to lose anywhere between 5 and 10 pounds of pressure," Sanchez said.

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare, stay safe, and save energy | Tips for protecting pets from cold & Texas' requirements for outdoor dogs

And if you drive when your tire pressure is too low, even in the cold it causes the tire to overheat meaning a tire could blow.

Step two, test your battery. Most batteries older than 2 to 3 years may give out from the extreme cold.

"The cells in the battery once exposed to the cold are going to get damaged. The only thing you can really do is turn it on, maybe for half an hour just sit in the car and charge up that battery," said Sanchez.

SUGGESTED: Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes

And Sanchez says the final and most expensive cold weather car issue is coolant freezing.

"If the coolant freezes it could affect the engine because it's going to cause an overheating problem," he warned.

Remember to get your Coolant level and tires checked, and get your battery tested. Many auto places like Firestone will check all of those things for free.

AAA is also warning drivers to be prepared and drive with an emergency safety kit in case you become stranded.