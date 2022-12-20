Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
3
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Preparing your vehicle for the winter freeze, what you need to know

By
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Winterizing your vehicle ahead of colder than normal temperatures Christmas weekend

As we prepare for that winter freeze, FOX 26’s Gabby Hart shares an important reminder on how to ensure your vehicle is ready for the cold weather.

HOUSTON - As we prepare for that winter freeze, an important reminder about the strain on everything from your tires to your car battery.

STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday

If you're not prepared it could even impact your engine and leave you with an expensive bill. 

"Everybody thinks about it after the fact," said Robert Sanchez who runs the River Oaks Firestone location. 

Houston area preparing for hard freeze

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff spoke with Houstonians who are preparing for the harsh winter weather conditions coming to Houston this week.

Auto shops are already preparing for an influx of people who didn't winterize their cars. 

So, what can you do to make sure your vehicle is good to go? Step one, get your tires checked, and if your pressure is low fill them up because your air pressure will drop. 

"Expect to lose anywhere between 5 and 10 pounds of pressure," Sanchez said. 

TIPS: Here's how you can prepare, stay safe, and save energy | Tips for protecting pets from cold & Texas' requirements for outdoor dogs

And if you drive when your tire pressure is too low, even in the cold it causes the tire to overheat meaning a tire could blow. 

Step two, test your battery. Most batteries older than 2 to 3 years may give out from the extreme cold. 

"The cells in the battery once exposed to the cold are going to get damaged. The only thing you can really do is turn it on, maybe for half an hour just sit in the car and charge up that battery," said Sanchez. 

SUGGESTED: Contractor advises Houstonians turn off water completely and drain pipes, instead of insulating pipes

And Sanchez says the final and most expensive cold weather car issue is coolant freezing. 

"If the coolant freezes it could affect the engine because it's going to cause an overheating problem," he warned. 

Tips on winterizing your home and heating it safely

Is your home ready for the freezing temperatures? Phil Hollibaugh with Servicemaster Restoration and Cleaning shares what to know about heating your home safely.

Remember to get your Coolant level and tires checked, and get your battery tested. Many auto places like Firestone will check all of those things for free. 

AAA is also warning drivers to be prepared and drive with an emergency safety kit in case you become stranded. 