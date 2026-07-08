Houston weather: Blazing Wednesday, chance of afternoon storms

The Brief Hot weather today with afternoon storms Thursday likely turns even hotter Tropical plume brings increasing rain Friday and this weekend



It's going to be another hot Wednesday with heat index values in the triple digits. Expect some scattered afternoon storms to provide some possible heat relief.

Hot with afternoon storms

Highs climb into the mid 90s today with heat index values reaching the triple digits. Scattered afternoon storms are possible with brief downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Hotter Thursday

Thursday brings another round of July heat with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Rain coverage looks lower, giving temperatures more room to climb during the afternoon.

Tropical moisture returns

A tropical plume pushes deeper moisture into Southeast Texas by Friday and the weekend. Rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms becoming more common Saturday and Sunday.