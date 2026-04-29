Houston weather: Steamy, humid Wednesday; possibility of evening storms

The Brief Steamy today with late storm chance FOX 26 Storm Alert Friday Much cooler, drier weekend ahead



It's another day of highs in the 90s with hot and humid conditions. We are looking ahead to the showers and thunderstorms expected for Friday.

Steamy with a few storms late

Hot and humid conditions continue today with highs near 90 and breezy south winds. A mix of sun and clouds will develop, with a chance for a few late-day storms rumbling in from the northwest. Any storm could bring brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Storm Alert Friday

A FOX 26 Storm Alert is in effect for Friday as a front moves in. Expect more widespread showers and thunderstorms, some producing heavy rainfall and strong winds. Storms may produce enough rain for street flooding at times, especially by the afternoon and evening. Check in frequently with Fox Local for forecast updates.

Cooler, drier weekend

Behind the front, much cooler and drier air settles in. Highs drop into the 70s with morning lows in the 50s. Humidity falls off, making for a comfortable and refreshing weekend.