Houston weather: Heat, humidity before Sunday storm chances

The Brief Steamy weather for FIFA Fan Fest Storms more likely for World Cup Sunday Tropical downpours early next week Watching The Gulf Closely



Hot and humid weather continues across Houston for FIFA Fan Fest this weekend.

Summer heat at FIFA Fan Fest

Highs soar to the 90s and heat index values likely climbing above 100 at times.

A few spotty showers are possible Saturday, but the bigger story will be the steamy feel for anyone spending time outside. Remember to drink lots of water and try to find spots in the shade at times to get a break from the direct sun.





Rain chances rise for match day

Storm chances look more likely by World Cup Sunday as deeper moisture moves into Southeast Texas. It does not look like an all-day washout, but scattered showers and storms could impact outdoor plans with brief heavy rain and lightning.

The best chance for downpours and storms will be during the afternoon and early evening.

Make sure you are ready to get inside a building quickly if you start to see lightning or hear thunder!

A wetter pattern sets up

A weak tropical low and front dropping in from the north will send moisture our way early next week fueling more widespread downpours. Some storms could produce heavy rain in a short amount of time, raising the risk for quick street flooding where showers linger or repeatedly move over the same areas.

Sunday, southeast Texas is under a 1/4 risk for street flooding and that threat increases to 2/4 on Monday. Download FOX Local for daily tropical updates.

Watching the Gulf closely

A weak area of low pressure just off the coast of eastern Mexico will be moving on shore by Sunday. The system could re-emerge in the Gulf on Tuesday or Wednesday, but overall conditions for any further development are still LOW at this time.

The Texas coastline will likely see an increase in rain all thanks to deep moisture in the Gulf, and that includes us here in Southeast Texas. Heavy downpours are expected locally, Sunday through Tuesday.