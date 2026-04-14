Houston weather: Tuesday highs in the 80s, isolated rain chances

The Brief Warmer, less rain through Friday Best rain chances arrive Saturday with a cold front Brief cooldown early next week



We'll have a mild Tuesday morning with isolated rain chances. A cold front will move in this weekend, bringing a better chance of scattered storms.

Warmer through Friday

Expect a steady warming trend with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s and only isolated rain chances. Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humid conditions, but overall, much more dry time than wet as high pressure limits storm development.

Weekend cold front

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The highest likelihood for more widespread rain currently looks to be on Saturday. A few stronger storms will be possible as the front approaches.

Brief cooldown next week

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the mid 70s early next week with a slight dip in humidity. Conditions turn quieter for a time before gradual warming returns later in the week.