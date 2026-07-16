Houston weather: Clearer skies Thursday, low rain chances

The Brief Isolated Showers Possible Thursday Hotter, Drier Pattern Returns This Weekend Tropics Heating Up, Two areas To Watch



Things are beginning to dry out on Thursday as we end the week and see clearer skies, but don't be surprised if you see isolated showers.

Warmers with showers possible

After several rounds of rain across Southeast Texas, we are finally seeing much lower rain chances to end the week. Isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon at about 20-30% coverage. Mostly cloudy skies are excited with highs back to the low-90s.

Hotter, drier pattern to wrap up the work week

To end the week, things start to dry out and skies clear. There's only a 20% chance for showers on Friday. Middle to upper 90s return to the forecast to start the upcoming weekend. Feels like temps will also climb above 100 late week and this weekend.

Tropics coming to life

The National Hurricane Center is now watching not 1 but 2 possible areas of tropical development in the Atlantic basin.

The first area is in the Northeastern Gulf, with a 20% chance for tropical development over the next week. A brief tropical depression or tropical storm could form near north Florida on the Gulf side or Atlantic side, impacting places like Tampa and Jacksonville with heavy rain.

A second area of possible tropical development is being monitored in the far east Atlantic, near Cabo Verde. The chance for development here is very low, around 10%. Saharan dust will likely end chances for development over the coming week. Download FOX Local for your daily tropical updates.