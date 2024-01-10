Houston weather: Should we expect snow or ice for next week's Arctic Blast?

Should we expect snow or ice for next week's Arctic Blast? One thing is certain. We have a major hard freeze on the way!

Temperatures Monday night and early Tuesday will likely be the coldest we've experienced since Dec. 23, 2022, when we dropped to 15 degrees in Houston!

A strong arctic front will be rolling into Southeast Texas late Sunday into Monday morning that will for sure bring a huge drop in temperatures. But will it bring any snow to Houston?

Well, an arctic airmass is typically very cold and usually on the drier side. However, if we can squeeze out enough moisture, there will be the chance for a light wintry mix late Sunday into early Monday.

Both the GFS and Euro models are showing the chance for a possible wintry mix across the area early Monday.

The European model is a bit more aggressive with the chance for a mix of rain, sleet, and snow hanging around a bit longer on Monday. However, anything we get should be fairly light. I think it will amount to mainly a low chance for snow flurries or a few sleet pellets or freezing drizzle for Houston with little to no accumulation.

There will be a slightly higher chance for some sleet, snow, or freezing rain in our northern communities like Huntsville, Conroe, and College Station on Monday. At this time, major accumulation is not likely. Rain and snow chances drop to ten percent for Tuesday.

The forecast could still change a bit so keep checking back for updates, but at this point, it's not looking like we'll get any major snow accumulation. However, a few flakes may be flying!