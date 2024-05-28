Tuesday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day and the Houston area has been upgraded by the Storm Prediction Center to a three out of five, ‘Very Likely’ risk for damaging winds and large hail.

Southeast Texas could potentially see two rounds of storms. The first cluster of storms will be moving south from the Dallas area by this afternoon or early evening. The second could move in from the Texas Hill Country around midnight and clear to or east by sunrise on Wednesday.

