Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Risk of damaging winds, potential storms Tuesday afternoon

By
Published  May 28, 2024 8:59am CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

It won’t be quite hot in Houston today, compared to Memorial Day. Highs today will be in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures around 105 degrees. As we head into the overnight hours, showers and potentially strong storms will move into SE Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area in a 2/5 likely risk for damaging wind gusts and the chance for hail. The northwest portion of the viewing area is under a 3/5 risk. The timing of the storms looks to move in around midnight and clear to or east by sunrise on Wednesday. Stay weather aware and make sure to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts. Download FOX Local to stay up-to-date on weather where you live.

HOUSTON - Tuesday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day and the Houston area has been upgraded by the Storm Prediction Center to a three out of five, ‘Very Likely’ risk for damaging winds and large hail.

Southeast Texas could potentially see two rounds of storms. The first cluster of storms will be moving south from the Dallas area by this afternoon or early evening. The second could move in from the Texas Hill Country around midnight and clear to or east by sunrise on Wednesday.

Image 1 of 5

 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON WEATHER APP BY CLICKING HERE

Stay weather aware and make sure to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts. Download FOX Local to stay up-to-date on the weather where you live. 