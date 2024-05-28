Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 12:12 PM CDT until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 12:26 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 12:35 PM CDT until TUE 1:30 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Austin County, Brazoria County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County, Brazos County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Cherokee County

Houston weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Houston-area

Published  May 28, 2024 11:18am CDT
HOUSTON - WATCH the live weather update in the live-stream box above at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day and Southeast Texas, including the Houston area, could potentially see rounds of storms this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties until 6 p.m.

These counties include Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.

Cities included in the watch are Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Navasota, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.

Around 12:35 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Southern Montgomery County, Southern San Jacinto County, Northwestern Liberty County, and Southcentral Polk County, amid Northern Harris County until 1:30 p.m.

Stay weather aware and make sure to have a way of receiving severe weather alerts. Download FOX Local to stay up-to-date on the weather where you live. 