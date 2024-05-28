WATCH the live weather update in the live-stream box above at 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day and Southeast Texas, including the Houston area, could potentially see rounds of storms this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties until 6 p.m.

These counties include Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Houston, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington, and Wharton.

Cities included in the watch are Alvin, Anahuac, Angleton, Bay City, Bellville, Brenham, Brookshire, Bryan, Caldwell, Cleveland, Clute, Coldspring, College Station, Columbus, Conroe, Corrigan, Crockett, Dayton, Dickinson, Eagle Lake, El Campo, First Colony, Freeport, Friendswood, Galveston, Groveton, Hempstead, Houston, Huntsville, Lake Jackson, League City, Liberty, Livingston, Madisonville, Mission Bend, Missouri City, Mont Belvieu, Navasota, Old River-Winfree, Palacios, Pearland, Pecan Grove, Prairie View, Rosenberg, Sealy, Shepherd, Somerville, Stowell, Sugar Land, Texas City, The Woodlands, Trinity, Waller, Weimar, Wharton, and Winnie.

Around 12:35 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Southern Montgomery County, Southern San Jacinto County, Northwestern Liberty County, and Southcentral Polk County, amid Northern Harris County until 1:30 p.m.

