Saturday morning is FOX 26 Storm Alert Day. An area of low pressure and trailing cold front will sweep across Houston starting Friday night into Saturday morning.

The entire viewing area is under a 1/5 'Possible' risk for any severe weather. The main weather threats will be heavy rain at times and gusty winds. Localized flooding is a possibility, especially in spots along the Trinity River that are still in the Minor to Moderate flood stage.

Our Excessive Rainfall Outlook puts areas east of I-45 at a Moderate risk for street flooding. We could see anywhere from 1-3" in total.

Mardi Gras Galveston kicks off on Friday with several outdoor events throughout the weekend. On Saturday, the Jolly Jester Jaunt - Official Mardi Gras! Galveston 5k will begin at noon, the Mystic Krewe of Aquarius Parade begins at 1 p.m., the 13th Annual Zaniest Golf Cart Parade begins at 2 p.m. and the Mix Radio Art Car & Jeep Parade begins at 4 p.m.

Our latest forecast models have the rain pushing to our east by the time of these events with dry air moving in.

