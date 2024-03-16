Saturday and Sunday are FOX 26 Storm Alert Days. We are monitoring the chance for several rounds of rain and a few strong storms this weekend.

A front remains stalled over southeast Texas. This front keeps the threat of heavy rain, frequent lightning, strong winds, and hail through Sunday evening in Houston.

The Storm Prediction Center keeps the southern portion of our viewing area in a 2/5 'Likely' risk for hail and strong winds.

The Flood Threat remains widespread across the viewing area as an additional 1-3" of rain in total. Keep your umbrella handy, especially if you are heading out to the last weekend of the rodeo.

Between the rounds of rain and storms, it will be humid with highs in the mid-60s and muggy conditions.

A reinforcing cold front will finally sweep across the state helping to clear out the rain and drop temperatures back to the 60s to start next week.

