Thursday is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with a severe weather threat moving into the Houston area and Southeast Texas.

A strong storm system will bring the threat for a few tornadoes, large hail, heavy rain and damaging winds.

Make sure to download our FOX 26 Weather App and turn the alerts on to keep track of the severe weather threat! Click here.

Light rain and drizzle spread across the Houston area on Thursday morning, but scattered heavy downpours and some severe storms are expected to build from mid-morning through late-afternoon.

The NOAA Storm Prediction Center updated their severe outlook on Thursday morning. They have maintained their enhanced area for tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds and even moved the area slightly south to include Houston and just about all the surrounding suburbs. Action should pick up by 10 a.m. and get ugly late morning through the afternoon.

SUGGESTED: Houston agencies prepare for severe weather risk

We will likely have a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch issued Thursday, so be ready to get inside a sturdy building on the lowest level in case warnings are issued.

We also have a marginal risk for excessive rain that could lead to some street flooding. 1-2" of rain is expected with Thursday's system.

SUGGESTED: Texas Governor Abbott directs emergency resources ahead of potential thunderstorms

Rounds of storms will continue through Thursday evening with the severe threat expected to shift east by Thursday night.

The front helping to create the stormy weather should stall off the coast Thursday night and then move back onshore Friday, keeping rain chances in the forecast leading into the weekend.

Tornado watch vs. warning & what to do

If a tornado watch or warning is issued, here are the steps you should take.

TORNADO WATCH

A tornado watch is when tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur.

You should be prepared for an actual tornado during a tornado watch. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued, or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

TORNADO WARNING

A tornado warning is when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. During a tornado warning, there is imminent danger to life and property. You should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building (no mobile homes) and avoid windows.

Warnings are issued by local weather offices. Warnings typically cover a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by the radar.