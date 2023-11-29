Preparations underway for heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes

AlertHouston issued a warning Wednesday advising people of the possibility of severe weather Thursday across the Houston area.

"The National Weather Service has advised of the possibility of damaging winds and tornadoes in the Houston area on Thursday, November 30," reads the alert. "While the area may see widespread rain, major flooding is not expected. Residents should monitor local media for forecast updates and safety information, such as sheltering in place. Be ready to shelter in an interior room away from windows if your area is under a warning or a tornado is sighted."

On Wednesday, crews across Southeast Texas were getting ready just in case. Cy-Fair firefighters were looking over their rescue vehicles. While Spring firefighters were fueling up and checking their chainsaws.

"The biggest thing we’re doing right now is monitoring," said Brian Murray, a spokesperson for Harris County’s Office of Emergency Management. "What that means is watching the forecast and looking for changes."

According to meteorologists, heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, even isolated tornadoes are possible Thursday across Southeast Texas.

"Know what’s going on," said Murray. "Make sure you’re paying attention to the forecast. Watch TV and listen to the radio."

In January, a powerful EF-3 tornado ripped a roughly 20-mile path of destruction near Pasadena and Deer Park. That twister had winds estimated at around 140 mph.

"It was a very loud noise," said Robert Durdin. "Similar to a freight train."

Robert was home with his wife when the twister tore through their neighborhood. It took them about six months to rebuild their home, while some neighbors are still cleaning up.

"I hear we’re going to have some bad weather tomorrow," said Durdin. "I hope it’s nothing near what it was before. You never think that. It’s never going to happen to you, but it does."

Thursday’s tornado risk is the highest it’s been in the Houston area since January’s destructive twister.

"Preparing for a tornado is scary," said Murray. "[If a tornado hits], go to the interior room, and stay there until the danger has passed."