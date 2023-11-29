Governor Greg Abbott announced he has instructed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources as southeast Texas expects severe thunderstorms which are forecasted for Thursday.

"Texas is ready to swiftly respond with emergency resources to help local officials keep their communities safe amid severe weather," said Governor Abbott in a release. "Texans in at-risk areas are encouraged to remain vigilant, regularly monitor weather conditions, and take necessary safety precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones. I thank all of the brave emergency personnel as they prepare to protect their fellow Texans during this severe weather."

The National Weather Service has said the expected severe thunderstorms forecasted to move across the state could pose a slight to enhanced risk of tornadoes, along with additional threats such as damaging winds, large hail, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding specifically in the eastern half of Texas.

TDEM has placed various state emergency response resources on standby to support operations in response to severe weather, such as:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): Boat Squads & Urban Search and Rescue Teams

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Texas Department of State Health Services (Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe weather packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens and Boat Squads

Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel and equipment for traffic control and road closures

Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers in the threat area

Texans are encouraged to prepare for the potential impacts of severe weather by taking safety precautions. This includes being aware of warnings from local authorities, developing an emergency plan, and staying updated on local weather forecasts.

You can check road conditions in Texas here and see flood tracking information here.