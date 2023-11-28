Houston weather: Strong, severe storms possible on Thursday

It has been a cool and dry start to the work week, but changes are on the way for Thursday!

Make sure you download our FOX 26 Weather App and stay alert for watches and warnings that we could get with Thursday's storm system.

We are watching a storm system building into California that will track into SE Texas by late Wednesday and early Thursday.

By Wednesday the rain should hold off during the day but start to build in through the late night hours. Temperatures should climb to the middle 60s with increasing clouds throughout the day.

On Thursday, expect widespread showers and storms to push in by early morning with heavy downpours building in. Storms could also be strong to severe in the morning.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Temperatures should climb to around 70 Thursday afternoon with more rounds of heavy rain and strong to severe storms. There's a category 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather Thursday.

Main threats are a few tornadoes, large hail, and possible damaging wind gusts around 60-70 mph. 1-2" of rain could fall on Thursday also and we are in a marginal risk for heavy rain that could lead to some flooded streets.

So there are multiple hazards on Thursday and you will need to keep checking back as we fine tune the forecast and stay weather aware!