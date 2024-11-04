Get ready for a round of heavy storms as polls open on Tuesday.

Tomorrow morning is a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day with a line of strong storms expected between about 2 a.m. and 9 a.m., then turning mostly cloudy, drizzly and cooler with temps falling into the upper 60s.

The early morning storms could bring strong winds, lots of lightning and brief heavy rain.

Beyond tomorrow, the forecast looks pretty mild with isolated showers, lows in the 60s and highs near 80.

Another front could move through late this week and will come in time to deflect a developing tropical system - yes, a possible November tropical storm or hurricane named Rafael.

A tropical low in the Caribbean could enter the eastern Gulf by mid-week, but it will very likely become smaller as it encounters cooler water and harsher steering currents if it gets closer to Louisiana.

Stay with us for updates on this unusual system, but rest assured it is very unlikely to have a significant effect here.