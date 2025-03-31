24-year-old serving probation, free on multiple bonds at same time accused of trying to run over deputy

The Brief A 24-year-old man serving probation and was free from jail on multiple bonds at the same time is accused of trying to run over a constable deputy. In 2021, 24-year-old Jalen Lewis began serving a 3-year probated sentence for a felony theft conviction.



Jalen Lewis accused of trying to run over constable deputy

"Harris County has become the county of little or no consequence when it comes to breaking the law," said Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

In 2021, 24-year-old Jalen Lewis began serving a 3-year probated sentence for a felony theft conviction.

"He wasn't abiding by any of his conditions of probation," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Like not breaking the law. While on probation, Lewis has racked up both felony and misdemeanor charges, including a neglecting a child charge in Waller County.

"That should have been the end of the story, you're going to remain here, or we're going to ship you to Waller County to face new charges there. But they continued to punt him back out," Kahan said.

The backstory:

Last December, police say Lewis stole a Camaro valued at $42,000 from Lone Star Chevrolet and then tried to sell it for $8,500 on Facebook Marketplace.

"The district attorney's office filed five motions to revoke his probation and send him to prison," said Kahan. "Instead of doing that, they just continued his probation."

Last week, deputies say Lewis tried to steal an ATM machine from a convenience store in northwest Harris County. While attempting to flee, Lewis allegedly tried to run over a precinct 4 constable deputy.

"He's clearly violating the conditions of his probation, and out attempting to kill a police officer and that's very bothersome for me as a leader in north Harris County," Herman said.

It's not known if 263rd District Court Judge Melissa Morris will send Lewis to prison for his latest criminal charge or continue his probation.

"Until we get a judiciary back here in Harris County that's going to hold these individuals accountable, Harris County is unsafe," said Herman.

Lewis is currently in jail charged with aggravated assault of a public servant.

He has a bail review hearing scheduled for April 4.