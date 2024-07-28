Flood warning extended: Harris, Liberty, and Montgomery Counties
Houston - The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Warning through August 1 for several rivers in Texas. Here’s what you need to know:
Here’s a list of all the rivers under the Flood Warning:
- East Fork San Jacinto River near New Caney affecting Liberty, Montgomery and Harris Counties: Moderate flooding is expected. The river is 63.0 feet and could crest at 64.1 feet later today. Watch out for impacts on secondary roads.
- San Bernard River near Boling and Sweeny affecting Brazoria, Wharton, and Fort Bend Counties: Moderate flooding is also forecasted.
- Menard Creek near Rye: Minor flooding is in the forecast.
Make sure to stay tuned to local updates and be prepared for potential disruptions.