The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Warning through August 1 for several rivers in Texas. Here’s what you need to know:

Here’s a list of all the rivers under the Flood Warning:

East Fork San Jacinto River near New Caney affecting Liberty, Montgomery and Harris Counties : Moderate flooding is expected. The river is 63.0 feet and could crest at 64.1 feet later today. Watch out for impacts on secondary roads.

San Bernard River near Boling and Sweeny affecting Brazoria, Wharton, and Fort Bend Counties : Moderate flooding is also forecasted.

Menard Creek near Rye: Minor flooding is in the forecast.

Make sure to stay tuned to local updates and be prepared for potential disruptions.