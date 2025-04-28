3 juveniles shot in drive-by on Tuck Street in east Houston
HOUSTON - Three juveniles have been shot in a drive-by shooting in the east Houston-area early Monday morning.
Tuck Street shooting
What we know:
Houston Police Department Captain Jonathan French reports officers were called to the incident around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Tuck Street.
The three victims were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals, last reported to be in stable condition.
Capt. French reports the youngest victim is 14-years-old.
What we don't know:
Police have no suspect identified or information on what might have led to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call major assaults at 713-308-8800 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.
The Source: Information was provided by HPD Capt. French at the scene.