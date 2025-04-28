3 juveniles shot in drive-by on Tuck Street in east Houston

The Brief Three juveniles were shot in the 7100 block of Tuck Street. All three were taken to hospitals and were last said to be in stable condition. Houston police have no information on a possible suspect.



Three juveniles have been shot in a drive-by shooting in the east Houston-area early Monday morning.

Tuck Street shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Department Captain Jonathan French reports officers were called to the incident around 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Tuck Street.

The three victims were found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospitals, last reported to be in stable condition.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Capt. French reports the youngest victim is 14-years-old.

What we don't know:

Police have no suspect identified or information on what might have led to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call major assaults at 713-308-8800 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.