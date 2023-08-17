The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has taken proactive measures in response to extreme temperatures, projected heightened demand, and reduced reserves stemming from low wind-generated power. A Voluntary Conservation Notice has been declared for the hours of 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, urging Texans to make voluntary adjustments in their electricity usage, provided it can be done safely.

It is important to note that ERCOT is not operating under emergency conditions at this time.

MORE ERCOT NEWS

The voluntary conservation effort aims to alleviate the strain on the electricity grid during a period of anticipated peak demand. ERCOT, the entity responsible for managing the Texas power grid, employs such strategies to manage supply and demand balance.

Texans are requested to reduce their electricity consumption during this time, particularly in the late afternoon and early evening hours, when energy use typically spikes. This initiative is intended to contribute to the stability of the grid and ensure reliable power availability.

While the grid operator is not currently in emergency operations, the Texas public is encouraged to stay informed and updated. For additional information, energy-saving recommendations, and to receive alerts through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), residents are encouraged to refer to ERCOT's official resources.

ERCOT's Voluntary Conservation Notice serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to manage energy consumption efficiently and contribute to the overall resilience of the Texas power grid.



