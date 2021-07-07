Active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area school districts
FOX 26 shares a map of school districts in the greater Houston area with their current active cases, sometimes broken down by staff and students.
Road rage: It's getting deadlier; potential victims should take the high road
Road rage is on the rise across the country, and in the greater Houston area, reports of extreme cases involving weapons are also significantly up. We take a look at road rage by the numbers, how law enforcement is tackling aggressive driving, and how drivers should take the high road to avoid being victims.
Is it safe to swim at Houston-area beaches? New report will make you think twice
A new report finds potentially unsafe water quality due to fecal contamination and more at several Texas beaches, including a few in the greater Houston area.