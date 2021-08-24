Active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area school districts

article

As students across the greater Houston area make their way back into the classroom, FOX 26 is keeping track of active COVID-19 cases reported in each school district.

Below we map out each district in our area with the current active cases, sometimes broken down by staff and students.

The numbers will be updated once every weekday in accordance with the COVID-19 dashboard of each school district.

If you want the latest information and COVID-19 protocols from your child's school district you can visit their individual website as shared below in alphabetical order.