Active COVID-19 cases in Houston-area school districts
HOUSTON - As students across the greater Houston area make their way back into the classroom, FOX 26 is keeping track of active COVID-19 cases reported in each school district.
Below we map out each district in our area with the current active cases, sometimes broken down by staff and students.
The numbers will be updated once every weekday in accordance with the COVID-19 dashboard of each school district.
Where and how to get a COVID-19 test in the greater Houston area
If you want the latest information and COVID-19 protocols from your child's school district you can visit their individual website as shared below in alphabetical order.
- ALDINE ISD
- ALIEF ISD
- ALVIN ISD
- CHANNELVIEW ISD
- CLEAR CREEK ISD
- CLEVELAND ISD
- CONROE ISD
- CROSBY ISD
- CYFAIR ISD
- DEER PARK ISD
- FORT BEND ISD
- FRIENDSWOOD ISD
- GALENA PARK ISD
- GOOSE CREEK ISD
- HOUSTON ISD
- HUFFMAN ISD
- HUMBLE ISD
- KATY ISD
- KLEIN ISD
- LA PORTE ISD
- MAGNOLIA ISD
- NEW CANEY ISD
- PASADENA ISD
- PEARLAND ISD
- SHELDON ISD
- SPLENDORA ISD
- SPRING BRANCH ISD
- SPRING ISD
- STAFFORD MSD
- TOMBALL ISD