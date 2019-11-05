Target will offer Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving Day for second year in a row
For the second consecutive year, Target will start its Black Friday event on Thanksgiving Day.
Early Black Friday deals
New Black Friday deals you can take advantage of right now are being unveiled.
Amazon expands list of items eligible for same-day shipping
Amazon expands the list of items eligible for same-day and next-day shipping. Prime subscribers can now get that perk on more than 10,000,000 items.
Looking ahead to stay on budget during the upcoming holiday season
Tom Zizka's watching your money as he shares some tips and advice to not overstep your budget during the holiday shopping season.