Black-owned sneaker and designer streetwear store, Agenda Houston, is doing something they've never done before.

Agenda Houston is offering holiday shoppers and shoe lovers never-before-seen savings on some of the most sought-after and hard-to-find sneakers on the market for Black Friday at their brand-new flagship store in Upper Kirby.

Agenda Houston’s new flagship store, located at The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby, 3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A, has a massive shoe wall filled with new and coveted retro kicks from brands like Air Jordan, Yeezy, Vlone, Nike Air Max, Anti Social, Kaws, Offwhite, Supreme, and others. For the first time ever, Agenda Houston will be offering a Black Friday shoe sale on all Nike Dunks, all sizes, and all Adidas Yeezys, all sizes, on Friday, November 25, from 12pm-8pm only at the Upper Kirby location.

Courtesy of Agenda Houston

Nike Dunks, which are almost always sold out on Nike's website, have become one of the rarest sneakers in the shoe market over the past year and Adidas Yeezys, a high-demand sneaker made in limited numbers, are one of the most popular, expensive, and difficult to find brands at retail outlets.

Ken Haggerty founder and CEO of Agenda Houston with his massive shoe wall at Agenda Houston’s new flagship store in Upper Kirby

"We’ve never done a shoe sale like this," said Ken Haggerty, founder, and CEO of Agenda Houston. "I’m really excited to offer this opportunity to collectors and shoppers looking for that perfect, most-wanted Christmas gift for someone special right before the holidays. Since our entire shoe collection is now exclusively at the new flagship Kirby store, it’s a great opportunity for guests to come in and check out our new store and the huge inventory of contemporary head-to-toe fashions."

Haggerty, who also owns a newly relocated Agenda Houston store on the third floor of the Galleria Mall, just opened his new flagship store at The Shops at Arrive Upper Kirby two weeks ago. In addition to his footwear collection, the new 3,870-square-foot Agenda showplace features a large inventory of denim wear, hoodies and outerwear, shirts, backpacks, hats and accessories from influential designers and emerging streetwear stylists.

The Black Friday Shoe Event is exclusively available at Agenda Houston’s Upper Kirby store (3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A) from Noon-8pm on Friday, November 25.

Haggerty will also be offering Black Friday specials, including the season’s hottest jeans and jackets priced at just $20, iconic T-Shirts for $10, and an "AGENDA BAG" promotion that lets shoppers purchase whatever they can fit into one Agenda shopping bag for $100, at Agenda Houston’s Galleria location, on the third floor next to Saks Fifth Avenue, from 10am-9pm.