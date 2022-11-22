article

If you need some help putting dinner on the table this Thanksgiving, there is assistance available at a free meal distribution on Tuesday.

The Houston Rockets, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation and Kroger are teaming up to distribute 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys and meals.

While the drive-up event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, only families in need are encouraged to attend.

The event begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday curbside along Polk Street outside of the Toyota Center.

The meals being distributed include food items donated by the G-Unity Foundation, Kroger and Spec’s in addition to a ticket voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game.

There is a limit of one meal per vehicle.