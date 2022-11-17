5 ways you can save money this holiday shopping season

article

The holiday season is upon us and many stores are beginning to post their holiday sales. Prepare for long lines and some pricier products this year.

NerdWallet shared some tips for consumers to save money this holiday season:

1. SHOP EARLY AND OFTEN

SUGGESTED: Black-owned Super Market opened in Houston on Black Friday

Shopping early in the season can help reduce the impact on your wallet and land the best deals. Pay attention to prices form different retailers and be mindful of coupons before making a purchase. Jill Cataldo, a consumer coupon expert based in Chicago, says she keeps her receipts in case the price drops and the retailer offers a price match.

2. BE RELENTLESS ABOUT COMPARING PRICES

Use apps, browser extensions, and other tools that can help you keep track of and compare prices. Some of them will work in the background while you shop and alert you of lower prices, coupon code, and cash back opportunities.

3. LAYER ON COUPON CODES AND CASH BACK

MONEY: Black Friday shopping strategies to save the most money

Deals aren't just about prices. Adding on coupons and cash-back offers will also help you save.

4. GET TO KNOW YOUR LOCAL STORES

Some store managers can negotiate and price match, especially when there is excessive inventory in stock at the store. According to Deborah Weinswig, CEO and founder of Coresight Research, getting to know your local stores and going to events can help you score the biggest deals.

Weinswig also suggests joining live streams, following your favorite brands on social media, and signing up for brand loyalty programs to be the first to hear about discounts or sales.

5. TALK TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY ABOUT SCALING BACK

RELATED: The risks of using buy now, pay later to finance holiday shopping on Black Friday

Recent rising prices can cause the holiday season to feel like a time of financial stress. Talk with your family and friends about setting limits on gifts that can help everyone involved save money. Sarah Schweisthal, a social media manager at the budgeting app You Need a Budget, suggests creating a gift exchange with family members, so each person purchases just one gift with an agreed-on spending cap.