The Houston Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens for the first time in the NFL playoffs after C.J. Stroud and the Texans ended the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes last week.

Texans are on the road against the Ravens, playing on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT at M&T Bank Stadium. The game will air on ABC, ESPN+, NFL+, and Hulu + LIVE.

Fans not able to travel to Baltimore can still enjoy a watch party hosted by the Texans at Plaza at Avenida Houston in front of George R. Brown Convention Center. The party opens at 1:30 p.m. and it's a non-ticket event for all ages. Lawn chairs, blankets, backpacks, and other bags are allowed, and fans are encouraged to bring warm clothing options. Click here for more info.

POST HTX is also a watch party destination for Texans fans as they turn their Food Hall into a great space to watch the Texans vs. Ravens game on their Jumbo LED Screen! Their party is from 3 to 7 p.m. You can RSVP here.

Keep up with the highlights below.

1st Quarter

The Houston Texans won the coin toss to get first possession of the ball to start the game.

Though the Texans didn't score, the Ravens were able to get three points on the board after a field goal. The score starts with an early 3-0 lead for the Ravens.

The Texans could not even the score after two false starts and a flag for intentional grounding against quarterback C.J. Stroud. They have to punt the ball away.