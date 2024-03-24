Rob Lanier named new Rice Men’s Basketball Coach

A new coach will be taking over the men's basketball team at Rice University, school officials announced.

Rob Lanier has been named the 26th head men's basketball coach at Rice.

DALLAS, TX - MARCH 06: SMU Mustangs head coach Rob Lanier calls out a play from the sideline during the college basketball game between the SMU Mustangs and the East Carolina Pirates on March 6, 2024, at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthe Expand

Lanier will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday, with final details being distributed on Monday.

Lanier has more than 30 years of experience as a collegiate coach, including nine seasons as a head coach at Sienna, Georgia State, and SMU. His teams have made 12 NCAA Tournaments and earned 20 total postseason bids.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

This past season at SMUG, Lanier led the Mustangs to a 20-13 record, including an 11-7 record in the American Athletic Conference and the second seed in the AAC Championship.